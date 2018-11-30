Flogging Molly, The Bronx and more to play Birmingham show

Also due to play the multi-date tour are California punk act Face To Face and Glaswegian pop rockers Lost In Stereo.

Academy Events and Fireball recently announced the regional winners of Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019 Competition in association with Kerrang! Magazine, who each go on to open their local date of the tour.

Birmingham punk rockers Wood and Nails have been announced to play their hometown date o the tour as part of the competition.

Fireball’s Hottest Band 2017 winners Sweet Little Machine went on to play alongside the likes of Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag and Mad Caddies, and garnered further support slots with Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Patent Pending, Don Broco and many more, also appearing at Fireball stages across several UK festivals.

Tour favourite and friend of Fireball, DJ Matt Stocks, will also return again this year, providing the soundtrack between acts.

Fireball's Fuelling The Fire tour comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 12.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.