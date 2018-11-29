The Zutons to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

The sextet will play their debut album, Who Killed The Zutons, in full during the tour to mark its 15th anniversary.

The critically-acclaimed release featured hit songs such as Confusion, Don't Ever Think (Too Much), Remember Me, You Will You Won't and Pressure Point.

The Zutons’ most famous song Valerie featured on their second album, Tired Of Hanging Around, and was covered by Amy Winehouse.

The tour comes two years after The Zutons reformed for a charity benefit to commemorate the death of their friend and former Tramp Attack vocalist, Kristian Ealey.

Formed in 2001, the group has released three full-length studio albums, with the last being 2008 release You Can Do Anything.

The Zutons will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 26.

