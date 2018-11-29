Menu

Papa Roach to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

California rockers Papa Roach will play Birmingham next year.

Papa Roach

Formed in 1993, the quartet are best known for a series of hit songs such as Broken Home, Born for Greatness, Scars and Last Resort.

The group have released eight studio albums, with the latest being 2017 release Crooked Teeth.

The third single from this release, Born for Greatness, became the official main theme of WWE Raw earlier this year.

Papa Roach will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on April 29.

