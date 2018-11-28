Napalm Death to play Birmingham this weekend

The quartet, formed in 1981, are best known for songs such as Unchallenged Hate, When All Is Said and Done, Suffer the Children and You Suffer.

The band has released 16 studio albums, and are listed by Nielsen SoundScan as the seventh best-selling death metal band in the United States.

Last year, it was announced that Napalm Death entered the studio to begin recording their 16th studio album, titled Coded Smears and More Uncommon Slurs.

The band will be supported by Madball, Doom, Broken Teeth and more at the event.

Napalm Death will play Birmingham's The Mill on Saturday.

