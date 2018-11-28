Fire Tones gearing up for big release

Do they know its Christmas? by the The Fire Tones began as an ideas in a pub in Welshpool last year, and has now come to fruition.

Firefighters from Mid Wales, Shropshire and across the country came together recently to re-make the Band Aid classic, and it is set to be officially launched on Saturday - but the people of Welshpool can hear it a day early.

ONLY 2 DAYS TO GO! Our journey has been amazing so far and wouldn't have been possible without our volunteers or sponsors! Thanks again to @TNSFC, @TNS_Foundation, @Hollis_Office and @VCWSecurity! Listen to a sample and pre-order your CD at https://t.co/lj8HOaxUwx ! #TheFireTones pic.twitter.com/e3tKCQ57dx — The Fire Tones (@thefiretones999) November 28, 2018

The firefighters were joined with stars from TV’s The X Factor and The Voice, when they recorded the song over 12 hours in Birmingham.

On Friday, after the Welshpool Christmas lights switch on, the song and the video is set to be played on two big screens.

The song was the idea of Welshpool firefighter Chris Birdsell-Jones, who admitted things have gone crazy in recent weeks.

He said: "It is getting some tremendous momentum now so we are delighted that we are able to give Welshpool recognition by playing it on Friday night on two big television screens being set up by the town council."

"It has all come together so quickly over the last couple of weeks but it has been a massive team effort."

CDs will be available to buy over the weekend in Welshpool, with pre-orders available through Amazon.

The song is as low as 4/1 with some bookies to become Christmas number one, and messages of support have been received from Band Aid creators Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

The money raised from the song sales will go to the Firefighters Charity and the Band-Aid Charity Trust.

Organisers have been given another boost, with funding for the production of collectable CDs being provided by owner of The New Saints FC Community Foundation.

TNS owner Mike Harris said: "I jumped at the opportunity to support the local Welshpool firefighters and was pleased to be able to provide funding for the production of the collectable CDs.

"We will also be assisting with selling the CDs at The Venue at Park Hall, the home ground of The New Saints FC."