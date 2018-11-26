George Ezra, Paloma Faith and more: Music acts announced for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 in Birmingham

The artists will perform at the event, which is set to take place at Birmingham's Genting Arena, soon to be renamed Resorts World Arena, next month.

After the roaring success of his second album, Staying at Tamara’s, chart-topper George Ezra will perform at BBC Sports Personality as the crowd celebrate the sporting action of 2018.

The 25-year-old singer/songwriter is best known for hit songs such as Budapest, Paradise, Shotgun, Listen to the Man and Blame It on Me.

Following the launch of her number one album The Architect, Brit Award winner Paloma Faith will also take to the stage in Birmingham for the event.

Best known for hit singles such as Can't Rely on You, Just Be, Picking Up the Pieces and Only Love Can Hurt like This, Paloma is a BRIT Award-winning solo artist.

Her debut album, Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful? was released in 2009 and has been certified double platinum in the UK.

Newcomer Freya Ridings will perform her poignant debut single Lost Without You to the 12,000 strong crowd and millions more watching on BBC One.

The 24-year-old soloist is best known for her 2017 single Lost Without You, which peaked at number nine on the UK Singles Chart.

As part of a look back at the incredible World Cup performance by the England football team this summer, there will also be a special performance of the anthem that is Three Lions from The Lightning Seeds.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 will take place at Birmingham's Genting Arena on December 16.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.