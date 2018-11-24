Bring Me The Horizon's headline world tour comes to Birmingham - in pictures

The quintet treated fans to a number of hit songs, such as Mantra, Sleepwalking, Shadow Moses, Drown and Throne.

The group also played a medley of early singles featuring The Comedown, (I Used to Make Out With) Medusa, Diamons Aren't Forever and Re: They Have No Reflections.

Bring Me The Horizon formed in 2004, fronted by Drop Dead owner Oliver Sykes.

They released their debut album Count Your Blessings in 2006, which featured songs such as For Stevie Wonder's Eyes Only and Pray for Plagues.

The band began to break away from their deathcore sound with follow-up release Suicide Season in 2008, which was a creative, critical and commercial turning point for the band.

Their major label debut, Sempiternal, was released in 2013 and achieved gold certification in Australia and silver in the United Kingdom.

Bring Me The Horizon have received four Kerrang! Awards, including two for Best British Band and one for Best Live Band.

The band were supported by Yonaka and The Fever 333 at the event.