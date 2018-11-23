You Me At Six, O2 Academy, Birmingham - review with pictures

Playing their headline show in support of their sixth studio album, VI, the band brought energy to the city centre venue.

Alongside their headline tour, the band are performing special anniversary events to celebrate the10 year release of their popular debut album Take Off Your Colours where the band will play the classic album in its entirety.

Support for the night came from The Xcerts and Marmozets who were both well received by the crowd.

Opening the show with the powerful Fast Forward, the first track off the new album, You Me At Six's charismatic frontman Josh Franceschi delivered fresh vocals as the band passionately performed their new material.

The set list spanned songs from their impressive catalogue which included some nostalgic treats for the fans. The atmosphere was electric when the band played Bite My Tongue from the third studio album Sinners Never Sleep.

Melodic Stay with Me from their second studio album, Hold Me Down, also had a rapturous reception from fans.

A special moment of the night was seen with the performance of Take On The World, an anthem about overcoming difficulties that saw the crowd light up the room and sing in unison.

At the end of the gig, it was obvious that You Me At Six are still as popular as ever and that the new album is definitely a hit with the dedicated fans.

Review by Hannah Chalmers