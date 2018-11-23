Spunge to play Birmingham show

Ahead of the show, the Tewkesbury quartet released their new single Liar, their first new material in four years.

Liar (Radio Edit)

Formed in 1997, the band are best-known for hit songs such as DSH, Skanking Song, Whitehouse and Kicking Pigeons.

The band have toured with the likes of Greenday, Dropkick Murphys and Bowling for Soup, and have released eight full-length studio albums.

The band completed a UK 2015 tour with Phinius Gage, who reformed after eight years apart to support.

Spunge will play Birmingham's O2 Institute 2 on December 9.

