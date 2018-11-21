New festival to replace V Fest

Classic Ibiza will be held at Weston Park on July 13 which is set to draw thousands of fans to Staffordshire to replace the popular V Festival which was cancelled this year after 22 years.

Early bird tickets are on sale for the event which will include a chill-out set before performances from DJ Goldierocks, the Urban Soul Orchestra and a host of live vocalists which follows a seven venue UK tour this summer.

Lisa Ward, Director of Revival Productions, organisers of Classic Ibiza, said: “We are really excited to be performing in the wonderful grounds of Weston Park for the first time next year. I live in Shropshire, so it will feel like a bit of a homecoming for me. Our seven venue UK tour was a resounding success over the summer and it was great to see so many people from all age-groups in the audience. I can’t wait to see my family and friends who live in the area enjoy what will be a fantastic evening.”

Andrea Webster, Marketing Manager at Weston Park, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Classic Ibiza for what promises to be a truly memorable night out. The nature of Weston is such that while we expect the concert to sell out, there will remain a wonderful sense of intimacy on Temple Field with the magnificent backdrop of the House.

“For those wanting to stay a little longer we have put together a very special package with an overnight stay in the House, luxury champagne picnic, overnight accommodation and breakfast the following morning.”

Visitors can park on site for free and can take their own food and drink or buy food and refreshments there.

Early bird tickets for adults cost £36 before the price increases to £39.50 while it costs children aged five to 16 £17.50 while under fives visit for free. It costs £399 per couple for a Weston Park House Package which includes a luxury champagne picnic for two priority parking, overnight accommodation, full English breakfast the following morning and two adult Classic Ibiza tickets.

The gates to the car park opens at 6pm while the chill out set begins at 8pm and there is an interval with a live DJ at 9pm before the dance set and laser light show will take place from 9.30pm until 10.45pm.

Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk or call the event box office on 01283 841601 for further information.