Jessie J brings headline tour to Birmingham - in pictures

The 30-year-old singer and songwriter treated fans to a series of dazzling costume changes, as well as hits from her extensive back catalogue.

Her set included hit songs such as Do It Like a Dude, Flashlight, Price Tag, Masterpiece and Domino.

Jessie first rose to public attention when she released her debut single Do It Like a Dude.

She went on to become the first British female artist to have six top 10 singles from a studio album, and in 2012 performed at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace.

The same year, she also performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Jessie has won a number or awards and nominations for her music, including the 2011 Critics' Choice Brit Award and the BBC's Sound of 2011.

She has also appeared on a series of TV programmes, including BBC Children in Need, Comic Relief, The Voice UK and The Voice Australia.