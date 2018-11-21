Cannock's Glenn Hughes names Laurence Jones as support for Classic Deep Purple Tour

The eight-date UK tour in May promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live homage to Hughes' tenure in the MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.

The 26-year old Jones is tipped as 'the future of blues rock' and is known for killer riffs, towering solos and dynamically fuelled vocals.

He’s won several major awards and accolades and has sold over 50,000 copies across four albums - including The Truth, released in March this year. He’s supported the likes of Status Quo, Gary Clark Jr, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, James Bay, Van Morrison, Buddy Guy, Robert Cray, Joe Bonamassa, Jools Holland and Eric Burdon, so shouldn't be phased sharing a stage with such illustrious company.

"I'm excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the UK in May 2019 with Laurence again. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We are looking forward for a second round in 2019,” said Hughes.

Deep Purple took a quantum leap when the then-20-year-old Hughes was seconded from British funk-rock outfit Trapeze in mid-1973. As bassist and co-vocalist, with David Coverdale, he helped steer the legendary rock group in the progressive direction of Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974) and Come Taste the Band (1975), while touring the world for three years.

The Classic Deep Purple Live tour stops off at Birmingham's O2 Institute on May 17, 2019. For tickets, click here.