WIN: Tickets to Stepback! 80s Christmas Concert at Coventry's Ricoh Arena

The Stepback! 80s Christmas Concert is taking place at the Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena next month featuring artists such as Tony Hadley, Bonnie Tyler, Bananarama, Go West, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Katrina of the Waves, Black Lace and The Selecter.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to Stepback! 80s Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to Stepback! 80s Christmas Concert at Coventry's Ricoh Arena on Saturday, December 22, 2018.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

