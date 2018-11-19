The Chemical Brothers to play Birmingham

The Chemical Brothers are a British electronic music band composed of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons originating in Manchester in 1989.

Along with The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim, The Crystal Method, and fellow acts, they were pioneers at bringing the big beat genre to the forefront of pop culture.

In the UK, they have had six number one albums and 13 top 20 singles, including two number ones.

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS LIVE

The duo have won a number of awards throughout their career, including four Grammy Awards and a Brit Award.

They have released a series of hits, such as Wide Open, Block Rockin' Beats, Galvanize, Hey Boy Hey Girl and C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l.

The Chemical Brothers will play Arena Birmingham on November 29, 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on November 30, 2018.

