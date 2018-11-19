Menu

Advertising

Michael Bublé to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé will perform at Birmingham's Genting Arena, soon to be renamed Resorts World Arena, next year.

Michael Bublé to play Birmingham

The songwriter, actor and record producer is best known for a variety of hits, including Everything, Home, It's a Beautiful Day, Haven't Met You Yet and Feeling Good.

The 43-year-old has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including four Grammy Awards and multiple Juno Awards.

Michael has released 10 full-length studio albums, including Love released earlier this year.

Michael Bublé will perform at Birmingham's Genting Arena, soon to be renamed Resorts World Arena, on May 20.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News