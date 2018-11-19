Jess Glynne, Genting Arena, Birmingham - review

Maybe it’s the star’s soulful vocals which seem to reach the high notes so effortlessly, or her popular crowd-pleasers which have helped her win more number one hits than any other female British singer?

Whatever it is, she sure gave an arena packed full of fans a taste of what’s to come when she brought her latest tour to Birmingham on Sunday night.

Strolling on to the iceberg-like stage with a troupe of six-backing dancers in tow, Glynne opened her Always In Between tour at Genting Arena with upbeat Hold My Hand.

The 29-year-old swiftly moved onto her next two numbers before telling her crowd: “Exactly two years ago, on this very day, my first ever arena tour started in Birmingham, in this arena. Tonight’s a celebration, right?”

Her outfits were a little out there – an all-white cargo trousers and vest top ensemble, quirky sunglasses, and electric blue kimono-style jacket - while her iconic flame-red curly locks were restrained back in a neat ponytail throughout the 90-minute set.

New and old tracks from her albums were ingeniously arranged, taking fans through a journey of body-popping up tempo tunes to more stripped-back songs, highlighting her raw vocals.

Rudimental’s These Days, which features Glynne and US rapper Macklemore, finally brought the crowd to life, followed by sure-fire hits Ain’t Got Far To Go, Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself and Real Love/Rather Be.

Revellers went delirious when the star ditched the towering stage, instead taking to a raised circular platform in the centre of the arena. Accompanied by just a pianist, Glynne had her ‘moment’ with Take Me Home as the entire arena belted out the lyrics.

She comes across slightly awkward on stage, maybe she’s not the most comfortable with performing. A little more fire wouldn’t go a miss, but what she possibly lacks in showmanship is most certainly made up by her talent for penning catchy tunes and her incredible voice, which is just so easy to listen to.