Download Festival 2019: Smashing Pumpkins, Slayer, Lamb Of God and more announced

They will be joined by the likes of Dream Theatre, Eagles Of Death Metal, Anthrax, Blackberry Smoke, I Prevail, The Interrupters, Royal Republic, State Champs, Whitechapel, Zebrahead and more for the three-day Donnington Park event.

Slayer will be making their final UK appearance at Download 2019 after 37 years, as the group are set to go their separate ways.

Formed in 1981, the California quartet are best known for hit songs such as Dead Skin Mask, War Ensemble, Angel of Death, Raining Blood.

The Grammy Award-winning band has released twelve studio albums, two live albums, a box set, six music videos, two extended plays and a cover album.

The Smashing Pumpkins will make their first appearance at Download Festival next year. The alt-rock and grunge icons have stunned crowds worldwide on their 30th anniversary tour.

After Forming in 1988, the Chicago quartet have released a series of hit singles such as Today, Cherub Rock, Disarm, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, 1979 and Tonight, Tonight.

The Smashing Pumpkins were one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands of the 1990s, but broke up in 2000.

The group reformed in 2006 and has since recorded a number of albums, and toured across the world.

Best known for singles such as Redneck, Laid to Rest and Walk with Me in Hell; Lamb Of God formed in 1994 in Richmond, Virginia.

Since their formation, Lamb of God has released eight studio albums, one live album, one compilation album and three DVDs.

Download Festival will take place from June 14 to 16 at Donnington Park.

