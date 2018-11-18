War and Peace, Welsh National Opera, Birmingham Hippodrome - review

Performing at the Birmingham Hippodrome, War and Peace was brought to life.

As the cast silently filled the stage before the production began, there in the centre of the stage, writing away, was Leo Tolstoy who without his writing ability none of this would be possible.

David Poutney’s new production began, focussing on the lives of the three main characters; Andrei, Natasha and Pierre, as they navigated the customs and culture of Russia’s wealth and nobility.

However, the second part let the love story take a back seat, dedicating itself to the effect of war on the lives of people.

This awe inspiring performance captured the essence of the tale and the central themes within the tale remained strong. Most notably the Russian elite’s focus on French lifestyle rather than Russian and the frivolity and trivial world of high society playing out while war with Napoleon Bonaparte was on the immediate horizon.

Using English lyrics and incorporating surtitles as well, the Welsh National Opera impressed all, demonstrating the powerful voices of the Lauren Michelle, Mark Le Brocq and Jonathan McGovern who played Natasha, Pierre and Andrei, respectively.

Some of the most inspiring moments were the depiction of the Napoleonic war and its effect on Russia. Leading to the Russian retreat from Moscow a torturous decision to make, communicated perfectly by the cast. The chorus too, when performing in unison, possessed profound power in their performance that showcased the power of the opera in full.

The audience’s sights were fixed entirely on the performance and how could they not be, the opera included all the elements of a fantastic show. With a sophisticated set, detailed costume design and perfect choreography, the performance’s musical element was one of the many reasons to see the Welsh National Opera’s performance of War and Peace.

By Eleanor Forrest