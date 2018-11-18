Billy Ocean, Symphony Hall, Birmingham - review

The Trinidad-born star may be nearing 70, but he is easily one of the top R'n'B singers I’ve ever seen live - if not the best.

From the moment Billy stepped on stage his warm presence radiated, with a constant smile and a happiness to hold hands with fans and pose for pictures as he performed.

But it was his voice that truly stunned, with phenomenal range and strength, and a beautiful, velvet-like tone which remained faultless for the entirety of his city centre show.

Also impressive was his ability to dance and move about to every song while delivering such incredible vocals - quite how he did it, and to such a high standard, I’m not sure.

Billy’s concert was absolutely the place to be on a Saturday night, with a wonderful party atmosphere running through the show, as the 68-year-old singer encouraged fans to sing and dance along to his array of well-known hits including Love Really Hurts Without You; Red Light Spells Danger; Loverboy; Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car and When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going - all of which saw Symphony Hall audience members excitedly spring to their feet.

“People of Birmingham, we’re so pleased to be with you again,” beamed Billy, dressed in a grey suit.

“We’re gonna have some fun tonight.

“Are you going to sing with me? Are you going to dance with me? Are you going to misbehave with me?”

And from each and every member of his lively audience, it seemed the answer was absolutely yes.

Mesmerised

It must be said, however, I did not know quite a few of the songs from Billy’s varied set - something which with many artists can make the show a little dull at times. Yet with him, I remained mesmerised from start to end at his outstanding vocal skill and thoroughly enjoyed every moment.

He was backed by a highly-talented band, which even included his daughter Cherie as one of his three female backing singers. Yet Billy could have easily held my attention without any musical accompaniment whatsoever - again, something which can rarely be said for most vocalists.

After briefly leaving the stage, during which time the venue echoed with fans chanting his name, Billy and his band returned to perform 1984 hit Caribbean Queen, to which his devoted audience sang and danced along.

“It’s been an honour to spend the evening with you,” announced the star, before ending his stupendous show.

And the feeling was absolutely mutual.

This was the first time I’d seen Billy Ocean live - but if I have another opportunity to witness one of his concerts again, it most certainly won’t be the last.