Florence + The Machine, Genting Arena, Birmingham - review

Somewhat channelling 70s hippie energy, no-frills Florence Welch boldly spent the entire 90-minute set on Friday prancing across the wooden clad stage barefoot.

Her fiery locks went wild as she skipped, pirouetted and leaped in the most uncontrollable and spontaneous way, letting her pastel-shade dress gently float down to her ankles.

A string of musicians and backing singers helped propel the redhead’s dreamy vocals as they brought their latest album High As Hope to life.

The packed-out crowd was almost taken on an emotional rollercoaster, encouraged to break into fierce vaults into the air at one point but then coming to a total calm for the more mellow tunes.

Strangers were called on to grasp hands with each other, creating a human chain which seemed to instantaneously sweep across the arena. Waves of onlookers also affectionately turned to the people next to them, cuddling and saying ‘I love you’ when ordered by Welch.

Euphoria took over as just a few keyboard notes twinkled, preparing the impatient pack of fans for crowd-pleaser Dog Days Are Over. But before revellers could leap into excitement, Welch pleaded with the entire arena to put their phones away and to politely call out anyone ignoring her daring request.

It was all part of her plan to make sure fans savoured the moment, completely letting loose and getting rid of anything holding them back - something which actually seemed very therapeutic.

Grateful

During a rare encounter with fans, Welch said: “I want to say hello to anyone who is new to a Florence + The Machine show, then I thank you for your trust in us.

“Sometimes I can’t believe that this happened, that these songs happened. I’m so grateful to you all for keeping these songs safe for nearly 10 years.

“I know that it’s a lot, it’s big feelings. It’s a lot for those close to me to handle but you have always made me feel understood and I don’t have the words to thank you for that.

“Birmingham you have been incredible this evening.”

Welch commanded the stage like no other, captivating her legion of fans, who were all crawling in the palm of her hand, mimicking her every move.

Fans went into a frenzy when she hurdled off stage and zigzagged through the standing crowd before touching the foreheads of bemused revellers in a strange but seemingly comforting embrace.

It was impossible to leave this gig without feeling on top of the world and totally at peace.

What a woman, what a band. I’ve never seen anything quite like it.