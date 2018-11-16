Jess Glynne brings her hits to Birmingham

But before then, number one pop star Jess Glynne has the small matter of her own arena tour, Always In Between, to deal with.

She’s coming back in Brum on Sunday to headline the Genting Arena and fans can look forward to a slew of hits including Hold My Hand, Take My Home, Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself and I’ll Be There.

Jess is celebrated for her intimate yet universally appealing themes and has connected with millions of people across the globe.

It’s a far cry from her roots in London’s leafy Hampstead, where she was raised by her estate agent father and record industry mother. She applied for the X Factor when she was 15 years old, but dropped out of the audition process following a disagreement with the producers.

Jess took various jobs in a boutique, a fitness centre and a hairdresser. After that, she travelled the world before finding a job with a music management company. That gave her the opportunity to network with songwriters and producers so that she could start to make her own music.

Her breakthrough came when she provided vocals for the deep house track My Love, which went to number one in February 2014, earning a platinum disc.

British band Clean Bandit asked Jess to feature on Rather Be and the collaboration produced the third fastest-selling single and most streamed song of 2014. Jess hasn’t looked back. She won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording and was nominated for Song of the Year at the BBC Music Awards.

Her debut solo single, Right Here, was a hit around the world. Her second album, Always In Between, went to number one in October and was supported by the UK number-one single I’ll Be There.