Rare, signed Led Zeppelin album is up for auction

As there are said to be fewer than 30 known fully signed copies of Led Zeppelin I albums in the world, this example is a rare treat.

As well as being signed by the full band - Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and the late John Bonham - the price is also raised by a second signature and jokey line scrawled by Wolves vice-president Plant.

it is just one rare oddity going under the hammer at RR Auction in Boston, United States.

Also up for sale is an exceptionally rare 10-inch acetate from the Rolling Stones' first professional recording session in 1963.

The session took place on March 11, 1963, at Portland Place’s IBC Studios (International Broadcasting Company) in London. The acetate features a Universal Programmes Corporation Ltd. label, marked 'Rolling Stones' and '33 1/3 rpm', with both sides annotated in an unknown hand and featuring a typed track listing that features the songs: Diddley Daddy, Road Runner, Bright Lights, Big City, I Wanna Be Loved and Honey, What's Wrong.

It's accompanied by a letter of provenance from the sister of the original recipient, and a certificate of authenticity from Tracks.

There's also a signed copy of The Beatles' Please Please Me record in mono Parlophone pressing. The autographs were signed in Slough on November 5, 1963, and donated as a raffle prize for a local charity. This also includes a certificate of authenticity from Tracks. It's expected to reach at least $25,000.

Also from The Beatles is an incredibly rare, full set of four signed White Album photographic portraits. They are included with the packaging for the Beatles’ classic self-titled 1968 album, each signed in ballpoint or felt tip by Sir Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. They are estimated to reach $15,000.

And there are also a coveted set of large vintage ballpoint signatures on a light blue 7.75 x 5 aerogramme. These were signed at the Deauville Hotel in Miami on February 15, 1964, their rehearsal day for their second appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show. They are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a letter of provenance from the recipient's nephew and are expected to reach $10,000.

From 1987, there's an original copy of Prince's The Black Album. It's a US first pressing, factory sealed in its original shrinkwrap. It is one of five sealed copies of The Black Album recently discovered in the collection of former Warner Bros. Records executive Richard Wietsma, and is also expected to reach $25,000.

Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction, said: “These are a magnificent early piece of British rock history."