Professor Green to play Birmingham

Professor Green is set to play Birmingham next year

Professor Green

The 34-year-old London rapper is best known for songs such as Just Be Good To Green, Jungle, I Need You Tonight, Lullaby and Read All About It.

The co-host of Lip Sync Battle UK has been focussing on his music as of late, returning to the industry with the Rag ’N’ Bone Man collaborative single, Photographs.

Professor Green will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on February 13.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

