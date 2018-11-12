Mallory Knox, SHVPES and Templeton Pek to play Birmingham show

Featuring Templeton Pek as well as Mallory Knox and SHVPES, The Love Sucks Ball promises an antidote to the annual celebrations of St. Valentine at Birmingham's Asylum Venue.

Formed in 2009, Cambridge rockers Mallory Knox are best known for songs such as Ghost in the Mirror, Shout at the Moon, Better Off Without You and Giving It Up.

They have released three studio albums with the latest, Wired, being released in 2017.

Lead vocalist Mikey Chapman left the group earlier this year, and they released their first single as a quartet, Black Holes, in February.

Birmingham band SHVPES, fronted by Bruce Dickinson's song Griffin Dickinson, have released hits such as Undertones, Calloused Hands, Two Minutes Of Hate, and Skin & Bones.

The quintet have embarked on a number of headline tours, and appeared on the bill of festivals such as Download and Slam Dunk.

Fellow Brum band Templeton Pek formed in 2005, best known for their songs Sirens, The Aftermath, and Wake Me Up.

The band have shared stages with the likes of The Offspring, Rise Against, Bad Religion, Sum 41, NOFX, Alkaline Trio, Lagwagon, Millencolin, Zebrahead, Ignite, Pennywise and more.

The Love Sucks Ball comes to Birmingham's Asylum Venue on February 14.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.