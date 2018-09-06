VITAL hitting the airwaves with own radio show

The Whitmore-Reans born musician, a former The Ticket Unsigned page star, will broadcast for three hours every Tuesday night on BBC WM from 7pm until 10pm.

His show - The Midlands Source - will aim to promote local artists who he also likes to help through workshops run at schools and prisons as well as lessons in music making and production at Wolverhampton's Youth Zone - The Way.

Real name Vernon Caisley, VITAL cannot wait for people to hear his show - the first episode of which was broadcast on Tuesday night.

"Having my own show is possibly one of the greatest feelings, especially that it is on the BBC," he told The Star.

"Knowing that there will be loads and loads of listeners each week on the fm dial of 95.6, DAB, iPlayer and online listening to content I've curated is a great thing. Im always doing it for my people, my city of Wolverhampton, people like me and people who never get opportunities like this."

VITAL will be having different guests each week to give him their stories and promote their work.

"I really want to bring through guests and new music I like from local artists and really showcase great artistry as well as amazing stories and successes in conversation," he added.

"The show is called The Midlands Source because I want everyone from Birmingham, Wolverhampton and the Black Country to see my radio show as a place to showcase, promote and celebrate who they are and who we are."

The first show went well on Tuesday, earning praise from people like Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden who sent him a hand-written letter congratulating him on his success. If people missed it, they can catch up by listening through the iPlayer app or on the BBC WM website at any time.

"From the first show you can expect a young man named Jahni who is 12 years old talking about how he performed for Prince Harry in his back garden at Kessington Palace and met the Jacksons. Also, I speak with Rem Conway about his acting school and company Conway Network, and his amazing annual play called Uncle Ben's Family Fued.

"I also touch on loads of topics regarding life, culture, arts, family, 'daddy issues', and always music."

To catch up with the first episode of VITAL's new show, click here.