Birmingham show for The Lovely Eggs

By Leigh Sanders | Music | Published:

On the back of their critically acclaimed latest album This Is Eggland, surreal DIY punk rockers The Lovely Eggs are heading back to Birmingham in the autumn.

The Lovely Eggs have announced an extensive autumn tour

To get a taster of the Lovely Eggs' live experience, music lovers can watch the video for single Big Sea, which combines animation with footage from their 12 years of touring. As Holly Ross says: "It's our life on film really."

The duo will land at Kings Heath's Hare & Hounds on October 23 with their wacky performance sure to delight fans old and new. They've already played there twice this year in February and May showing how busy they have been.

A spokesperson for the band said: "The Lovely Eggs are one of the most unique, innovative and genuine bands on the British underground music scene. Holly Ross on guitar and vocals and David Blackwell on drums have built up a cult following, selling out gigs across the UK, as well as gaining support from BBC 6 Music and Radio One.

"Heavier and more in-your-face than anything they’ve done previously, This Is Eggland brings together a fierce DIY ethos, surreal sense of humour and kitchen-sink realism, creating an explosive blend of motoric krautrock, 60s psychedelia and punk rock attitude."

Tickets to the Hare & Hounds gig, priced at £13.20, are available here.

Leigh Sanders

Senior sub editor for the MNA portfolio and entertainments writer leaning towards features and reviews. Get releases to me at leigh.sanders@expressandstar.co.uk

