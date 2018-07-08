Birmingham gig for Black Honey

Black Honey the record is due for release on September 21, with early tracks emerging online to hear.

Having spent the last four years perfecting their indie game, they will stop off at Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 on October 15 to perform the new material.

Speaking about the album, a band spokesperson said: "With contradiction at every turn, it’s an album that celebrates being human, in all its different forms and by doing so, will touch the hearts of everyone that hears it. The album is ultimately a collage of chaos, shot straight at the heart – honest, inspiring and deeply infectious."

It’s the weird and wonderful creation of frontwoman Izzy B Philipps, an open sufferer of both dyslexia and ADHD who is a huge advocate for self-expression without limit. She has ample backing from her band Tom Dewhurst on drums, bassist Tom Taylor and guitarist Chris Ostler.

Tickets for the O2 Academy 2 show, costing £12.40, are available here.