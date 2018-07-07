Birmingham show for Fatherson

Forming in Kilmarnock, Scotland, in early 2010, Fatherson immediately captured hearts with their raw, honest alt-rock sound.

Inspired by Scottish stoicism as much as their own personal turmoil, debut album I Am An Island and its 2016 follow-up Open Book were full-throttle rock and garnered support from, and tours alongside, their brethren in Biffy Clyro, Frightened Rabbit, Idlewild and Twin Atlantic, as well as further runs alongside the likes of Kings Of Leon, Augustines, Enter Shikari and more.

“When you’re away on tour for a long time and you haven’t been back home, there’s a realism in people, especially in Glasgow, that’s very refreshing to come back to,” said bassist Marc Strain. “I think the music encapsulates that quite well.”

It’s an attitude that Ross Leighton’s songwriting feeds off, too. “There’s an element of not being allowed to be too big for your boots,” he explains. “Your ego will get pummelled out of you as soon as you get home, and that’s good grounding.

“I think this is the first attempt at being a bit more specific, lyrically. I was listening to a lot of Frank Ocean, who’s very specific with his lyrics, even though it’s very ambiguous. You might never know what it actually meant, but you can extrapolate something that’s a bit more personal."

And drummer Greg Walkinshaw adds: “A big part of this process was trying to capture that feeling of when you play a song together for the first time, and you look at each other in the face and get that smile that you can’t get rid of. We weren’t so concerned about some of the pop sensibilities - it’s a little bit more raw, and a little bit more loose, and a bit funner, at points.”

Sum Of All Your Parts is out on September 14, with the supporting tour arriving at Sunflower Lounge on October 6. For tickets to the gig, costing £8, click here.