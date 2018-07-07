Birmingham HMV signing for Bury Tomorrow

Black Flame is out on July 13, and the metalheads will be at the HMV store in the city at 5.30pm to sign copies.

Long since established as one of the UK’s most successful heavy exports, the Hampshire quintet have performed on main stages at virtually every major European festival you care to name, racked up millions of YouTube views, scored two Top 40 UK albums and sold tens of thousands of tickets to their live shows.

A spokesman for the band said: "Something is about to change for Bury Tomorrow – the embers of steady growth are about to ignite into something much, much larger.

"The band are pouring petrol on the blaze and starting an out and out inferno. Black Flame is here, and it’s a record, and a movement, that’s going to spread like wildfire."

