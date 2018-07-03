David Bowie band alumni coming to Birmingham in show celebrating icon's life

Key alumni from the star's bands across the decades will feature in the concert, playing a variety of Bowie hits from over the years.

Playing the show will be Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Bernard Fowler, Corey Glover, Joe Sumner and Lee John.

A Bowie Celebration

Mike Garson is Bowie's longest-serving and most frequent band member who featured on more than 20 of the idol's albums. Mike performed with Bowie on both his first and last concerts in the United States, as well as 1,000 concerts around the globe in between.

Earl Slick first worked with Bowie in 1974 on the Diamond Dogs tour and continued with Bowie through his David Live, Young Americans and Station to Station albums featuring hits Fame and Golden Years. He rejoined the icon's band in 2000 for the Reality album and tour and the The Next Day record.

Carmine Rojas toured the world with Bowie and played bass on hits including Let's Dance, China Girl and Modern Love.

Corey Glover is the lead singer of Living Colour, as well as being an actor and guitarist.

Joe Sumner - son of Sting - is a singer-songwriter and bassist for rock band Fiction Plane.

Advertising

Gerry Leonard, meanwhile, joined Bowie on his Reality world tour and DVD, the Heathen and Reality records and tours, plus the The Next Day album.

Mark Plati co-produced David Bowie's Earthling album and spent three years as musical director and guitarist/bassist with Bowie, performing with him in Europe and the US.

Bernard Fowler has provided backing vocals for The Rolling Stones since 1988. He has also appeared on albums for acts including John Mayer, Rod Stewart, Robert Plant, Duran Duran and many more.

Finally, Lee John is a multi-instrumentalist songwriter and producer based out of Los Angeles. He is a member of the band SayReal and the son of Earl Slick.

Advertising

The show comes to Digbeth's O2 Institute on Sunday, January 13.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

To book, click here