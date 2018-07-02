George Ezra, Forest Live, Cannock Chase - review and pictures

Supporting the Staying at Tamara’s star was Leeds-based trio Shadowlark, whose relaxed performance began the evening music with a suitably tranquil start on the warm, sunny evening.

Though their set was not varied enough for my liking, the band’s lead singer Ellen Smith offered lovely vocals which, though sang softly, showed rich tone and talent.

George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

But the party began when Hertford star George came to the stage, dressed all in black with an electric guitar in tow, kicking off his excellent set with 2014 number Cassy O’; his unique, deep, velvet-like voice instantly captivating the crowd.

“Hello Cannock Chase,” grinned the 25-year-old artist.

“I don’t believe it’s a Sunday. It can’t be - or you’ve all taken tomorrow off.

“My name’s George Ezra and this is my lovely band.”

George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Advertising

He may only be in his mid-20s, but George’s vocals boast a unique richness, making the young star sound far more mature than his years - and performed live, this was all the more impressive; his tremendous, gorgeous voice filling the packed-out beauty spot venue with ease.

Songs new and old formed the show, including Get Away, Barcelona, Pretty Shining People and Saviour, before hits Don’t Matter Now and Paradise truly got fans moving, as they heartily danced, clapped and sang along.

Throughout the entirety of George’s set the sound was clean and powerful, his and the band’s performance being nothing short of faultless and delightful.

George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Advertising

George’s wonderful rendition of 2014 favourite Blame It On Me went down a storm, before the star proudly made a special announcement.

“We’ve played this song everywhere we’ve been,” he bellowed.

“Everywhere we play it we invite everyone to have a party.

“And tonight - for the first time - we can say it’s officially number one.

“This is Shotgun.”

George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Fans young and old waved their arms and chanted the song’s lyrics with delight as George’s fantastic vocals and wonderful energy spread across the outdoor arena.

As the singer had stated earlier in the evening, it may have been a Sunday night, but the adoring crowd lapped up every second of the excellent show and the atmosphere, as a result, was nothing short of enchanting and electric.

A special mention must also go to the venue’s staff, whose bright attitudes and willingness to help made the final evening of the trio of gigs all the more enjoyable.

George Ezra at Forest Live. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

“I’d like to say thank you for making tonight so special, we’ve really enjoyed it,” beamed George, before ending his outstanding show with fan favourite - and perhaps his best-known hit of all - Budapest.

A really magical evening in the glorious summer sun and the perfect ending to a stunning weekend of live music on the Chase, leaving fans eagerly awaiting next year’s run of Forest Live concerts.