Birmingham rockers The Twang to play hometown show

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Birmingham indie rockers The Twang will play a show in their hometown later this year.

The Brum quintet will perform at city centre venue the O2 Academy in December.

The Twang formed in 2004, and are best known for hit songs such as Encouraging Sign, Back Where We Started, Cloudy Room and Barney Rubble.

Stafford group Sugarthief and American rockers Mona will support the band at the show.

The Twang will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 15.

