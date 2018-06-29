Demi Lovato talks ahead of rescheduled Birmingham show

And she’ll headline Arena Birmingham tonight when she visits the Second City as part of European tour. She had been scheduled to play earlier in June but had to postpone the show because of illness.

But now she’s returned to full health and fans can look forward to her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

The Sorry Not Sorry songstress will be hitting the Arena for an unforgettable show.

Demi made a breakthrough after appearing on the children’s television series Barney & Friends as a child. A role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel television film Camp Rock followed and she was also a leading figure in its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. A debut album was released around the time of Camp Rock and that was followed by Here We Go Again, Unbroken, Demi, Confident and Tell Me You Love Me.

But success has come at a high price and Demi has struggled with addiction. Before the release of her latest album, she took some time out, signing off with a Tweet: “Taking a break from music and the spotlight . . . I am not meant for this business and the media,” she continued with an emoji that casually waved goodbye.

She split with her long-term partner, Wilmer Valderrama, and took time to heal.

“I was tired and burnt out and had just come off of a tour,” Demi continued. “I wasn’t feeling very inspired.”

She’s described Tell Me You Love Me as being ‘definitely more mature and more raw’ than earlier records.

“I really tried to have my own Stripped,” she said, referencing the album in which Christina Aguilera revamped her image from teen to a sexually empowered adult.

She also had time to reflect on the way her career had changed. In the early days, she’d been able to stay in touch with all of her fans. But her burgeoning success had meant that was no longer possible.

“I remember when I was 15 and booked Camp Rock and started shooting the movie. I’d been replying to everybody on my MySpace and things like that, but that was when I didn’t have enough time to reply to everybody. I kind of had to come to terms with the fact that I wouldn’t be able to respond to every single person, and it just kind of escalated from there.”

Drug addiction, self harm, bulimia and more also caused challenges – though she’s been grateful for the support of her fans who have been there for her during darker phases.

“That’s something that’s a part of who I am and am always going to want to talk about. I have a really special relationship with my fans.”