Paloma Faith talks ahead of her appearance at Forest Live on Cannock Chase

Pop idol Paloma says she 'loves the audiences' at the Forestry Commission gigs, as well as 'breathing in the fresh air for a change'.

"You’re very close to the source of oxygen there," says the 36 year old from Hackney.

"It’s nice to be so close to nature. At some of the bigger festivals, you can’t see nature due to the structures they build, but Forest Live is very intimate and nice.

"Also, everyone seems happy; providing it doesn’t rain, that is. Though - touch wood - I’ve been really lucky with all of my Forest Live shows and on the last run it was sunny every day."

The mother-of-one added she feels performing at the shows, the money from which feeds back into the woodlands, is more appropriate for her personally now - more than ever - given her latest album The Architect discusses environmental issues.

"The title track in particular is written from the perspective of Mother Nature about her disappointment in the way we have treated her; how we always take and never give back," she explains.

"It’s so weird that people treat trees like they’re unimportant. They’re part of our ecosystem and we couldn't breathe without them.

"That’s kind of the whole thought behind the song.

"I think it’s so important we do the small things because they really do matter.

"People underestimate the impact they can have. What we do has a far greater impact than we realise."

Paloma will be joined at the three-day event by fellow headliners Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abott, playing on Saturday evening, and George Ezra, performing on Sunday.

Acts to have previously headlined the Staffordshire outdoor concerts include Tom Jones, Blondie, Rick Astley, Elbow and more.

Despite not being as renowned as some of the other legendary artists which have played the Chase gigs, Paloma never fails to sell-out - and quickly.

Her appearance tonight will also be Paloma's third Midland show so far this year, having played Birmingham's Genting Arena in March and BBC's Biggest Weekend in Coventry in May.

"I have a feeling that we do so well in the Midlands because of my pianist who’s from Birmingham. He has a really big fanbase there - they are so proud of him," adds Paloma.

"Every time we’re there people shout out his name. He’s very talented.

"Other than that, I’m not sure why we’re so popular in the Midlands, but I’m certainly not complaining.

"I feel like the reason we always sell out at the Forest Live shows is because people realise they’re not going to keep getting the same show.

"We’re not so rehearsed that there’s no room for difference. What I enjoy, and I think the crowd enjoys, about the shows is the spontaneity. Sometimes things do take an unexpected turn at our gigs.

"And that’s the great thing about live music - I’m trying to keep that artform alive.

"I like being unpolished."

Though she's been sure to remain visible on the music circuit, particularly in the Midlands, Paloma has had to learn how to balance motherhood and worklife since having her child in 2016.

And it's been tough. So much so, that the icon says the pressure made her lose her hair.

"Balancing worklife and motherhood was really difficult until recently when my partner decided to take 12 months off to look after our child," adds Paloma.

"The stress seemed to come from trying work around the baby sleeping and sorting out childcare.

"It made my hair fall out - literally.

"I experienced what it was like to be on my own when he was working from 8am till 8pm every day. It allowed me to experience what it would have been like to have been a single parent.

"I feel very grateful to have a partner who would do that and that we earn enough to do that.

"My mother raised me on her own and this whole experience has given me a new level of respect for her.

"Despite now being a mum, I don’t feel any less involved in certain crowds - except perhaps the fashion industry.

"The support I’ve had from Sony couldn’t have been better. They just told me to take as long as I needed.

"I was actually met with admiration, rather than sexism. Overall, I’ve been pleasantly surprised.

"You hear all these things about sexism and women losing their jobs when they have children.

"In some circles it’s become difficult, but in many it’s been celebrated and it’s improving.

"But it’s still really hard to balance everything and make sure the child still adores you.

"I always want to make sure I’m there in the morning and put the baby to bed. I think that p***es people off sometimes."