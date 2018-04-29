Birmingham show for Westlife's Shane Filan

Shane, who performed at Telford's Oakengates Theatre and Birmingham's Town Hall on the original leg in September and October, decided he couldn't stop it there and then.

Speaking about hitting the road again, this time stopping off at the Second City's New Alexandra Theatre, Irishman Shane said: "I stood on the stage on the original leg of the Love Always tour and promised I would return - and here I am!"

It centres around his album of the same name released last year, but will include a few surprises too.

"The whole tour went so well I thought I would love to take it back out. It was such fun and the fans have taken Love Always to their hearts. I want to get out and perform it for them, although I may be adding a few surprises into the mix to make this leg a little different - so watch out.

“Love Always is a collection of some of my favourite classic love songs. It's the album I've wanted to make for a long time. For me, being able to perform this on stage is humbling. It reminds me of just how phenomenal it is to be a musician and how lucky I am to have such great fans.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live who baked the tour, said: “Love Always was a brilliant tour to promote. It was lively, exciting and dynamic. Visually it was the most eye-catching tour Shane has done and we are thrilled to be working with Shane and his team once again on the second leg.”

Westlife had 14 chart topping singles and 44 million sales. Their career, Shane says, 'fulfilled all of our dreams 1000 times over'. He has since compared One Direction, who starred Bushbury-born Liam Payne, to their monumental success.

Shane Filan will perform at the New Alexandria Theatre on Saturday, May 5. Tickets are priced at £27.50 (restricted view, plus booking fees), £33.50 (bronze, plus booking fees), £50 for silver (plus booking fees), £75 (plus booking fees) for gold and £99 (plus booking fees) gets you a platinum ticket.

For more, click here.