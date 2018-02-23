Shropshire Kids Fest, The Blockheads, Imagine Dragons and more: What's on this weekend in the Midlands and Shropshire

See below:

FRIDAY

The Blockheads - Robin 2, Bilston

The Blockheads

Punk, funk and rock icons The Blockheads will play Bilston this evening.

The Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick stars, originally fronted by the late Ian Dury, is now led by Derek The Draw and founding bassist Norman Watt-Roy.

Fans can expect hits such as Reasons To Be Cheerful Part 3, Wake Up And Make Love To Me, Sex and Drugs and Rock 'N' Roll, and Billericay Dickie.

Tickets cost £18 in advance and £20 on the door.

For more information, or to book, click here

Icons of the 80s - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Icons of the 80s

Eighties stars Go West, Nik Kershaw and Cutting Crew will play for fans in Birmingham tonight.

Between them, these acts have had millions of album sales and hits like We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, King Of Wishful Thinking, Wouldn’t It Be Good, The Riddle, I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

Tickets are priced between £37.50 and £45.50.

For more information, or to book, click here

Paul Chowdhry - Dudley Town Hall

Paul Chowdhry

Comedian and star of Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo and Stand Up For The Week, Paul Chowdhry, will perform for Dudley audiences tonight.

Tickets cost £20.

Show starts at 8pm.

For more information, click here

Tez Ilyas and Joe Bor - Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Tez Ilyas and Joe Bor

Comedians Tez Ilyas (Live from the BBC, BBC Radio 4, Virtually Famous) is joined by Joe Bor (Leicester Comedy Festival Winner, Leicester Comedian of the Year Finalist, Jewish Comedian of the Year) at the Grand tonight.

Compered by Chris Purchase, the show will run for two hours in a space with just 60 seats.

Tickets cost £10.

Show starts at 10pm.

For more information, click here

All Star Superslam Wrestling - Oakengates Theatre,Telford

All Star Superslam Wrestling

Telford wrestling fans can enjoy a two-hour spectacular with larger-than-life characters from all corners of the world.

The show will feature tag-team matches, 'royal rumble' matches, divas competition, ladder matches and more.

Tickets cost £15.50 for adults, £10.50 for children and concessions, and £46 for a family of four.

For more information, or to book, click here

Mamma Mia! - Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Official Trailer for the Smash-Hit Musical MAMMA MIA!

ABBA-tastic musical Mamma Mia! is a theatre show for all ages, jam-packed full of the Swedish pop group's hits.

Composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, this play tells a story of a story of love, friendship and identity.

Runs till February 24.

Tickets for the Friday show cost between £17.50 and £64, and Saturday show prices are between £17.50 and £66 (for both the afternoon and evening shows).

For more information, or to book, click here

Popstars - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Pop Stars

The Viv Kelly Youth Theatre Group present this show, which takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the films, fashion and music of the 90s.

Expect hits from The Spice Girls, NSync, Backstreet Boys’ plus many more.

Tickets cost £12.50.

Timings are as follows: Friday - 7.30pm, Saturday - 2.30pm and 7.30pm

For more information, click here

SATURDAY

Shropshire Kids Fest - Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Fest

Treat the kids to a packed weekend at Telford International.

Events taking place and attractions on offer include a meet and greet with the Telford Tigers and mascot Rory; an inflatable helter skelter; guinea pigs and rabbits; cow milking; a roller disco; tortoise nursery; film area; Leo's Loco Circus; bubble football; Panic Circus; a Nerf arena; foam party; inflatable obstacle course; bouncy castle; Zorb balls; mini golf; Dudley Zoo animals; crafts; go karts; ice skating; Minecraft challenges; Lego modelling; story telling; mini trampolines and more.

Event runs from 10am to 5pm both days.

Aimed at kids aged between 0 and 14.

Tickets cost £3 for adults, £5 for toddlers and £10 for children aged above three. Kids aged under one go free.

For more information, or to book, click here

Reach Out To Motown - Robin 2, Bilston

Roy G Hemmings. Pic: http://www.royghemmings.com

Starring original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings, this show is a celebration of 50 years of Motown, with hits by The Supremes, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Ritchie and more.

Front man Roy G Hemmings is the longest serving member of The Drifters and has appeared at prestigious venues around the world.

Tickets cost £18.50 in advance or £20 on the door.

For more information, click here

Imagine Dragons - Genting Arena, Birmingham

Imagine Dragons

Grammy-Award winning Imagine Dragons will perform for Birmingham crowds this weekend.

Songs the Las Vegas-based band is best known for include Thunder, Believer and Whatever It Takes.

Tickets are priced from £41.58.

For more information, to book, or for show times, click here

Roni Size - O2 Institute, Birmingham

Roni Size

Producer and DJ Roni Size plays the O2 Institute in Digbeth this weekend.

Songs the drum and bass star is best known for include Brown Paper Bag, Dirty Beats and Share The Fall.

Doors open at 6pm, with a 10pm curfew.

For more information, or to book, click here

SUNDAY

Jamie Lenman - O2 Institute - Birmingham

Jamie Lenman

Former Reuben frontman Jamie Lenman comes to Digbeth this weekend.

Jamie is set to perform his new material, with his new album described as 'brilliantly bonkers' by Rock Sound magazine.

Doors open at 7pm.

Support from Gender Roles and Loa Loa.

For more information, or to book, click here

Chicago Blues Brothers - Theatre Severn - Shrewsbury

Chicago Blues Brothers - Back in Black 2018

This Blues Brothers tribute is set to entertain Shrewsbury crowds this Sunday.

Show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced between £23 and £25.50

For more information, or to book, click here