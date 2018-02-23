Kylie Minogue to play Birmingham

The 49-year-old singer, songwriter, actress and author kicked off her career with role on soap operas from the age of 11. Kylie was cast in the soap opera Neighbours in 1986 as Charlene Mitchell.

The Melbourne star's debut single Locomotion was released in 1987.

Songs she is best known for today include Spinning Around, All The Lovers, I Should Be So Lucky, On A Night Like This, In Your Eyes, and Can't Get You Out Of My Head.

Kylie Minogue - Can't Get You Out Of My Head

Kylie will play the Genting Arena on Friday, September 21.

Tickets to the show go on sale on March 2.

