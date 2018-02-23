Menu

Kylie Minogue to play Birmingham

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue will play Birmingham later this year.

The 49-year-old singer, songwriter, actress and author kicked off her career with role on soap operas from the age of 11. Kylie was cast in the soap opera Neighbours in 1986 as Charlene Mitchell.

The Melbourne star's debut single Locomotion was released in 1987.

Songs she is best known for today include Spinning Around, All The Lovers, I Should Be So Lucky, On A Night Like This, In Your Eyes, and Can't Get You Out Of My Head.

Kylie will play the Genting Arena on Friday, September 21.

Tickets to the show go on sale on March 2.

Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_native

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and Native Monster. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@nativemonster.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

