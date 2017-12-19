RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour coming to Birmingham

Those taking part in the city centre show are Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Shangela, Sharon Needles, Violet Chachki and Valentina.

A surprise guest from the all-new 10th season of RuPaul's Drag Race is also set to perform.

The show will be hosted by celebrity judge Michelle Visage.

See a trailer for the tour here:

The tour, coming to the Symphony Hall next year, will see the show's stars tour Latin America, North America and Europe.

The Birmingham show will take place on Sunday, May 27.

For more information, click here