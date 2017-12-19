Menu

Advertising

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour coming to Birmingham

By Kirsten Rawlins | Music | Published:

RuPaul's Drag Race stars will be performing in a new world tour coming to Birmingham.

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour

Those taking part in the city centre show are Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Shangela, Sharon Needles, Violet Chachki and Valentina.

A surprise guest from the all-new 10th season of RuPaul's Drag Race is also set to perform.

The show will be hosted by celebrity judge Michelle Visage.

See a trailer for the tour here:

The tour, coming to the Symphony Hall next year, will see the show's stars tour Latin America, North America and Europe.

The Birmingham show will take place on Sunday, May 27.

For more information, click here

Music Entertainment Theatre & Comedy
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_native

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and Native Monster. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@nativemonster.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News