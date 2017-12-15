Queen + Adam Lambert, UB40, Jersey Boys and more: What's on this weekend

FRIDAY

UB40 - Genting Arena - Birmingham

UB40

Reggae stars UB40 are set to come to Birmingham this weekend as part of their major eight-date UK tour.

Featuring UB40’s five founding members Robin Campbell, Brian Travers, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan, and long-time members Duncan Campbell, Martin Meredith, Lawrence Parry and Tony Mullings, the Cities and Towns Tour is set to cover all of the band's greatest hits.

Robin Campbell said, “UB40 are very excited to be returning to some of the biggest venues in the UK during our Cites and Towns tour in December 2017.

"We are also particularly pleased to be playing such a fantastic venue for our hometown gig in Birmingham.”

Advertising

Tickets starts from £40.18

For more information, click here

Thunder - Civic Hall - Wolverhampton

Thunder

Advertising

Legendary rock band Thunder are set to play Wolverhampton's Civic Halls on December 15 and 16.

With a mixture of songs old and new, both Thunder originals and covers, their Christmas show is set to be epic.

The evening will follow the now legendary Christmas show format with two sets - sit down acoustic, followed by an electric set. There will also be guest musicians, snow and inflatables galore.

Frontman Danny Bowes said: "It's taken us 4 years for the timing to be right, but we're back with another Christmas show. It's very special, and unlike our regular show, so we're chuffed to be doing another one.

"We'll play favourites from our own catalogue as well covers we love. It's going to be brilliant fun, I feel very Christmassy just thinking about it".

Tickets cost £38.50

For more information, click here

Gogol Bordello - Wulfrun Hall - Wolverhampton

Gogol Bordello

American Gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello are heading to Wolverhampton.

The band has appeared in a number of popular films, including 2005's Everything Is Illuminated in which the lead singer, Eugene Hütz, co-starred with Elijah Wood in a dramedy and adventure story about the Nazi purges in Ukraine.

he band also has their own documentary called Gogol Bordello Non-Stop filmed in 2008, that follows the band's progress.

Tickets cost £28.95.

For more information, click here

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - O2 Institute - Birmingham

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - Face Down

After being rescheduled from July 14 - the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are heading to Birmingham on their anniversary tour.

The tour celebrates their immensely popular album Don't You Fake It! That turns ten this year.

The album featured such hit singles as Face Down, False Pretense, Your Guardian Angel and Damn Regret.

Tickets cost £12.

For more information, click here

Barbara Nice's Christmas Cracker - Birmingham MAC

Barbara Nice

Kings Heath's most famous housewife is back at mac by popular demand for her annual Christmas shindig.

As well as a bumper comedy show - the Christmas Cracker will also have a raffle, tombola and mince pies.

Tickets cost £15.

For more information, click here

SATURDAY

Boney M - Robin 2 - Bilston

Boney M Daddy cool

Seventies disco favourites Boney M are set to appear in Birmingham this weekend.

The German vocal group were formed in 1976 - and are famed for such singles as Rivers of Babylon, Brown Girl In The Ring, Ma Baker, Sunny, Daddy Cool, Gotta Go Home, Rasputin, Hooray Hooray It's A Holi-holiday, Painter Man and many more.

DJ Tommy Gunn will also be playing disco and pop classics on the night.

Tickets cost £24.50 in advance and "26.50 on the door.

For more information, click here.

Queen & Adam Lambert - Arena Birmingham

Queen

Following their first show at Arena Birmingham - legendary rock act Queen + Adam Lambert are set to return.

For their 2017 tour, the new show will include a specially designed state-of-the-art production.

Read more:

The choice of performance material will no doubt acknowledge this year’s 40th anniversary of Queen’s biggest-selling studio album to date, News of the World from 1977, which yielded the immortal anthems We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions.

Tickets start from £78.53.

For more information, click here

I Love Reggae Special - Genting Arena - Birmingham

I Love Reggae

The I Love Reggae tour is making its way to Birmingham for a Christmas special.

Shaggy, Maxi Priest, Chaka Demus & Pliers and Mitchell Brunings will take to the stage right here in Birmingham, to perform a rare and very special live performance.

Tickets starts from £44.41

For more information, click here

[spunge] - O2 Academy - Birmingham

[spunge]

After playing festivals like Download, touring around Europe and sharing the stage with iconic bands like Green Day, Foo Fighters and Dropkick Murphys - [spunge] are returning to Birmingham.

The Tewkesbury band have release eight full-length albums, with the latest being Hang On? In 2014.

They are fames for such hits as Kicking Pigeons, Ego, Jump on Demand, Everyone Else and Centrefold.

Tickets cost £11.25

For more information, click here

Ellesmere Craft Market - The Market Hall - Ellesmere

Ellesmere Craft Market

Just in time for Christmas - head to Ellesmere Craft Market for all of your gift needs.

The fayre is an opportunity to purchase quality hand crafted items produced by the talented artisans that reside in the area, stunning jewellery, aromatic soaps and candles, pebble pictures and stunning watercolours, knit wear and crochet items.

Food stalls will also be on offer boasting products such as chutney, jams, and even homebaked breaks.

This event is free to attend.

For more information, click here

Roy Wood's Rockmas - Symphony Hall - Birmingham

Roy Wood

Following his Robin 2 show, Roy Wood is set to bring his annual festive Rockmas show to Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

Fans can expect all the hits from The Move and Wizzard, such as Flowers In The Rain, I Can Hear The Grass Grow, See My Baby Jive, Blackberry Way and, of course, I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.

The Brummie rock icon will be supported at the city centre show by Paul Young, Galleon Blast, Enigma Strings and Kev Orkian.

Show starts at 7.45pm.

For more information, click here

Victorian Christmas Weekend - Blists Hill Victorian Town - Ironbridge

Victorian Christmas

Experience Christmas from a time gone by at Blists Hill this weekend.

The Victorian town will be in full decor, with the opportunity for kids to meet Father Christmas and his reindeer.

Learn about festive traditions from a bygone era, with entertainment from carol singers and brass bands.

This event is from 10am until 4pm.

For more information, click here

Jersey Boys - New Alexandra Theatre - Birmingham

Jersey Boys

Enjoy the music and story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Jersey Boys at the New Alex.

Expect all the hits such as December, 1963; Big Girls Don't Cry; Sherry; Walk Like A Man and many more.

For more information, click here

SUNDAY

Christmas With Katherine Jenkins - Symphony Hall - Birmingham

Katherine Jenkins

Welsh singer/songwriter Katherine Jenkins will perform for fans in Birmingham this Sunday with a Christmas show, with accompaniment from the London Concert Orchestra.

She will also be joined by special guest Mark Vincent.

See a trailer for the show here:

Christmas with Katherine Jenkins 2017

For more information, click here

Five Finger Death Punch - Arena Birmingham

Five Finger Death Punch

American heavy metallers Five Finger Death Punch will entertain crowds in Birmingham this weekend, supported by fellow heavy metal groups In Flames and Of Mice And Men.

FFDP fans can expect hits such as Jekyll and Hyde, The Bleeding, Remember Everything, Coming Down and many more.

Tickets, priced from £43.28, are still on sale.

For more information, click here

Extreme - O2 Academy - Birmingham

Extreme

US rockers Extreme will perform a hit-filled set in Birmingham this Sunday.

Expect songs such as Get The Funk Out, More Than Words, Hole Hearted and many more.

They will be supported by Dan Reed Network.

Doors open at 7pm.

For more information, click here

Wolfsbane - Asylum Venue - Birmingham

Wolfsbane

Tamworth rockers Wolfsbane, fronted by former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley, play Brum this weekend.

Tickets cost £15.

Over 18s only.

For more information, click here

Dear Santa - Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Dear Santa

Santa is determined to deliver the most fantastic Christmas present to little Sarah. But he doesn't get it right straight away. With the help of his elf, he finally settles on something 'perfect', just in time for Christmas Eve.

A perfect introduction to theatre for those aged two to seven years old.

All tickets £12.50, no concessions. Family ticket £42.