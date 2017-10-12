Menu

Advertising

Seal to play Birmingham

By Kirsten Rawlins | Music | Published:

Soul star Seal will perform for fans in Birmingham next year.

Seal performing at the former NIA in Birmingham back in 2009

The London-born star, who has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, is best known for songs such as Kiss From a Rose, Fly Like an Eagle and Love's Divine.

Listen to Kiss From a Rose, which appeared on the soundtrack to the 1995 film Batman Forever, here:

Seal - Kiss From A Rose (Official Music Video) + Lyrics (HQ - High Quality)

Seal will play the Symphony Hall on Wednesday, February 21.

Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10am.

Music Entertainment
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_native

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and Native Monster. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@nativemonster.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News