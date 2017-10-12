Advertising
Seal to play Birmingham
Soul star Seal will perform for fans in Birmingham next year.
The London-born star, who has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, is best known for songs such as Kiss From a Rose, Fly Like an Eagle and Love's Divine.
Listen to Kiss From a Rose, which appeared on the soundtrack to the 1995 film Batman Forever, here:
Seal will play the Symphony Hall on Wednesday, February 21.
Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10am.
