Seal to play Birmingham

The London-born star, who has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, is best known for songs such as Kiss From a Rose, Fly Like an Eagle and Love's Divine.

Listen to Kiss From a Rose, which appeared on the soundtrack to the 1995 film Batman Forever, here:

Seal will play the Symphony Hall on Wednesday, February 21.

Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10am.