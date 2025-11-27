Hundreds of people packed into the Market Hall, Place De Marines and the Coach House for the popular annual extravaganza.

Snow fell from the clock tower, Santa was busy in his igloo shaped grotto and residents sang and danced along to some festive live music played by Guilty as Charged before and after the beautiful lights came on.

Festive inflatables could be found at the Place De Marines and the fun also spread to the Market Hall and the Coach House.

Free wood-fired pizza slices, mince pies, hot chocolate, hot cider and hot gin and tonics warmed up residents as they enjoyed the annual festive spectacle.

Santa was kept busy in his grotto at the Coach House, kindly made by J and P Turner, talking to queues of youngsters who were keen to see the big man.

The town’s Christmas lights were then switched on by Kington journalist Karen Compton and photographer Andy Compton.

They thanked Kington Chamber of Trade for asking them to switch on the lights and Kington Town Council.

Karen and Andy said: “It was a massive surprise to be asked to switch on the lights and it was a great honour to be able to do so.”

They recruited all the youngsters to help them with the countdown.

The event was organised by Kington Town Council and Kington Chamber of Trade.

Kington Chamber of Trade Chairman Emma Hancocks said: “Thank you to everyone who attended our Light Switch on, we really hope everyone thought it was magical like us.

“This event is about celebrating our fantastic community that we live in. Once again, we were totally blown away by the amount of people who came and supported us.

“A big thank you goes to Andy and Karen who officially turned our lights on; they both do so much for our town and we wanted to give something back to them.

“A special thank you goes to the fantastic group of volunteers that help, without them this event wouldn’t happy. A big thanks goes to J&P Turners, M&S Pizzas, Penrhos Spirits, Border Bean, Spar & of course Guilty as Charged who provided some brilliant entertainment all evening. Thank you all once again and Merry Christmas.”

See pictures from the event below.

Kington in its Christmas finery as the lights shone and the snow glistened on the crowds. Image by Andy Compton

Guilty as Charged got everybody singing and dancing during the event. Image by Andy Compton

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell speaking to the crowds at the Christmas lights switch-on event. Image by Andy Compton

'Snow' falling in Kington around the clock tower. Image by Andy Compton

Serving hot cider and hot gin and tonic were Laura Skyrme and Georgina Synnock-Morgan. Image by Andy Compton

Siblings Ethan, six, Amber, nine and Leo Davies, two, all went in to see Santa and gave him their present wish lists. Image by Andy Compton

Next week the festive fun will continue as the town hosts its annual food and drink festival on Saturday, December 6.