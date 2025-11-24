11 spectacular pictures from the opening of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Llanelwedd

Christmas cheer and a magical atmosphere was all around as the 35th Royal Welsh Winter Fair got underway in Llanelwedd on Monday.

A packed programme of competitions, attractions and festive delights, at the premier event in the winter agricultural calendar in Wales kicked off at 8am.

First staged in 1990 and originally just a modest one-day event, the Winter Fair has become one of the most popular attractions in the calendar with two-days full of competitions, festivities, food and drink, and shopping.

At the official opening Chairman of the Council, Nicola Davies said: “This year there was a total of 1,678 livestock entries across cattle, sheep, pigs, equine and carcass sections.

“Cattle entries total 232, compared to 248 last year, while lamb entries are at full capacity with 525 pairs entered – above the five-year average of 497.

“Pig entries have reached a record of 156 entered, surpassing last year’s previous record of 129, horse entries have increased to 551 this year, up from 534 last year and above the five-year average of 503 and there are over 694 exhibitors from across the UK.

“We are very proud of the winter fair and how it has grown and developed over 35 years and it brings new and fresh ideas to the table year after year.”

Show President John Owen then welcomed everyone to the event and introduced Ieuan and Sion Edwards of the renowned Edwards of Conwy .

Ieuan Edwards, Master butcher and founder of Edwards of Conwy, first opened the doors of his traditional butchers’ shop on Conwy High Street in 1983.

Today, the business is known across Wales and the UK for its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship and local sourcing.

Their shop team takes pride in producing high-quality pies, sausages, cured meats and delicatessen items, all prepared by experienced, time-served butchers using the best ingredients, sourced locally wherever possible.

He said he loves ‘creating products that make your heart sing’ and a video showed their farming and butchery lives.