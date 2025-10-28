Nearly 70 tractors large and small descended on Rhosgoch for the annual Rhosgoch YFC tractor run on Sunday, October 26.

This year it had a special significance to raise funds as a thank you for the work and support of Hereford Hospital Children’s Ward which had helped with the premature birth of club members Rob and Alice Gore’s little girl as well as the YFC club funds.

The winning vintage tractor, Nathan Davies driving Martyn Nicholl's County 944

The Jones family outing

Sam Ritchie with his Ford 3000

Rob Gore taking the water splash with ease

Jack Phillips from Hereford

After a welcome breakfast and instructions from route plotter Andrew Rictchie, at 10.30am it was time for them to be off on their tour.

Firstly, they headed to Painscastle before taking the mountain road over to Rhulen, Cregina to Hundred House.

Here the tractors turned onto the Franksbridge road, through Bettws before taking the farm road through Hendy by kind permission of the Williams family onto Llandegley Rhos and out to Pye Corner.

Here a short stretch of main road was taken to the dinner stop at the Sheepshed.

After a warming cup of soup and tea, the raffle was drawn and the chair of the club Hannah Davies made a thank you speech to the landowners, the dinner venue and all the marshals and parents who helped in setting up.

Corah and her grandfather Hayden Millward being presented with the award for the best modern tractor

Clive Huffer with his Marshall 802

Builth's Nigel Gethin with his Zetor

Andrew Ritchie presenting Nathan Davies with the best vintage tractor award

Then it was time for the best tractor awards, Corah Milward driving her grandfather Hayden’s John Deere 6155R won the John Meredith trophy for the best turned out modern tractor, while Martyn Nicholls with his County 944 won the Ron Meredith best turned out vintage tractor driven by local auctioneer, Nathan Davies.

Off down the road to New Radnor, where the tractors turned to climb the Smatcher. Round Yardro to Dolyhir to join the B4594, through Gladestry to the crossroads. Turning right for Colva and onto the next crossroads toturn for the Harbour and head for home over Bryngwyn Hill and back to the finish at Rhosgoch.

A total of over £2,000 through donations, entry fee and raffle money was raised with £500 being donated to Hereford Hospital Children’s Ward.