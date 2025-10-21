Cruella De Vil and Robin Hood - two of the horseback entries

A near record turnout saw walkers, horse riders, runners and bikers descend on Huntington for the annual Chase, instigated first in 2008.

Setting off on the 11k course over road, track and hill, mountain biker Rob Davies, in front as he took to Hergest Ridge, was soon overhauled on the long ascent to the trig point by Becky Pugh riding Megazord.

Followed by the wild ponies on the hill and she having to go carefully down the stony Broken Bank, Rob edged ahead and managed to retain his position at the Village Hall finish with Becky a couple of furlongs behind.

Talfryn Carter shaved a couple of minutes off his personal best at 51 minutes to lead in the runners. Kaz Miles and Sarah Rees took the ladies’ line honours on two wheels and two legs.

A spokesman said: “So thank you all for participating, not forgetting the walkers and those in fancy dress; such original costumes. To the soup and sandwich ladies, marshals, website, camera and music men and Jane at the Swan, thank you all, the Chase could’nt run without your help.

“With sponsorship from SW Maddy, generous contributions to the raffle from Grapevine, No 25 Delicatessen, Paul Lewis butcher and the Co-op, together with donations and entry fees, £1,455 was made on the day.

“£1,000 has been sent to Little Princess Trust with the balance to Huntington Church.”