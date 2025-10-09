The next art and craft market of 2025 in Kington will take place on Saturday, October 18

It will be held at Kington Market Hall and Place De Marines from 9.30am until 3.30pm.

The market will feature local artists and craftspeople and there will be something for everyone and items to suit all pockets, tastes and ages.

A spokesperson said: “We have a number of stalls offering a wide range of different types of art and rafts. Many of your favourite stalls will be here along with some new ones. Kington Arts and Crafts Market prides itself on the fact that all items are handcrafted locally by artists or crafters.”

The stalls will feature a wide range of genuinely handcrafted products including cards, pottery, ironware, basket weaving, woodturning, art, papercrafts, knitted and crocheted garments, sewn products, stone painting and engraving, felted items, jewellery, honey products and decoupage

All are welcome to attend.

Kington art and craft Christmas markets will then continue on November 15 and 22, December 13 and 20