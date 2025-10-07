The party will include face painting, competitions, fun, food and prizes and fancy dress is optional.

The family event is being organised by Llandrindod Wells Community Fridge and Llandrindod Wells Royal British Legion.

It will be held at the Legion Club on Tremont Road on Saturday, November 1 from 2pm until 8pm.

Admission is £1 for adults and £2 for children and tickets are available from the community fridge, Llandrindod Wells Royal British Legion and Cefnllys School.