It is the latest in a line of fantastic events from Llandrindod Community Events (LCE).

Hosted on Sunday, August 24 on the Lake Common, the event includes live music with plenty of local talent, a family fun zone with bouncy castles and fun-filled activities to keep the kids entertained all day long and a dog show.

There will also be food stalls, a fully-stocked bar, donkey rides and a spectacular fireworks finale.

The dazzling fireworks display will end the day with a bang, funded by Llandrindod Wells Town Council.

Lee Percy, chair of LCE, said: “This is another fantastic opportunity to host another family-friendly event for people in Llandrindod Wells and the surrounding areas.

“We’re really excited about showcasing local talent, as well as keeping to our aim of providing accessible, affordable fun for everyone.

“If anyone is interested in having a stand on the day, please drop us a line on Facebook and we’ll be in touch.”

Tickets are just £7.50 and are now available from Lakeside Boathouse and Chalybeate Tea Room.

Ticket fees support the amazing musicians and bands performing throughout the day, as well as making sure LCE can continue hosting these events for our community all year round.

For the latest updates and a sneak peek at the bands and performers, follow Llandrindod Community Events on Facebook.