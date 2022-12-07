Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hundreds of tractors will light up streets to help farming families

By Megan JonesWelshpoolMid Wales entertainmentPublished:

More than 200 tractors are preparing to light up the streets of a town to raise money for a charity helping farming families flee disaster.

This year's tractor run will see over 200 tractors illuminate the streets of Welshpool and the surrounding villages
This year's tractor run will see over 200 tractors illuminate the streets of Welshpool and the surrounding villages

Last year's Welshpool Illuminated Tractor Run saw 88 tractors light up the town's streets. This year the tractor run will see over 200 tractors undertake a 30-mile route around Welshpool and the surrounding villages.

The event, run by Powys Annual Charity Events, will raise money for the Addington Fund, an agricultural charity providing housing support, disaster relief and farmworker grants to support farming families facing homelessness and difficulties through no fault of their own.

Organiser Jenny Clarke, expressed her excitement at the scale of this year's run.

She said: "We had 88 tractors last year and have 210 entered this year. We believe we are the biggest illuminated tractor run in Powys and it will certainly be a fascinating sight."

The event will take place this Sunday, December 11. Spectators can view the illuminated tractors at the Welshpool Livestock Market from 2pm until 4.30pm. The convoy is set to depart on its journey at 5pm.

The organisers have expressed their gratitude to local and wider businesses for sponsoring the event, including Rea Valley Tractors, Robert Davies Machinery, Derwas of Welshpool, RVW Pugh, TR Machinery, Pontesbury Tractors, WPG and FRS Recovery.

Mid Wales entertainment
Entertainment
Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News