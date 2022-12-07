Hundreds of tractors will light up streets to help farming families

This year's tractor run will see over 200 tractors illuminate the streets of Welshpool and the surrounding villages

Last year's Welshpool Illuminated Tractor Run saw 88 tractors light up the town's streets. This year the tractor run will see over 200 tractors undertake a 30-mile route around Welshpool and the surrounding villages.

The event, run by Powys Annual Charity Events, will raise money for the Addington Fund, an agricultural charity providing housing support, disaster relief and farmworker grants to support farming families facing homelessness and difficulties through no fault of their own.

Organiser Jenny Clarke, expressed her excitement at the scale of this year's run.

She said: "We had 88 tractors last year and have 210 entered this year. We believe we are the biggest illuminated tractor run in Powys and it will certainly be a fascinating sight."

The event will take place this Sunday, December 11. Spectators can view the illuminated tractors at the Welshpool Livestock Market from 2pm until 4.30pm. The convoy is set to depart on its journey at 5pm.