One man show comes to the region after selling out at Edinburgh Fringe

Journalist turned actor and playwright Osman Baig, wrote the one man show - Fake News - as his first play as a writer.
It tells of a budding journalist who lands a dream internship at the country's biggest online news organization. There, he stumbles on an earth-shattering story and decides to click publish. There's just one problem: it's completely untrue.
Osman Baig said Fake News is the story of our time.
He began his career as a journalist and TV producer, with staff roles at CNN, Sky News and Al Jazeera, as well as BBC News and Bloomberg – covering every major world news story.
But he then retrained as an actor at Drama Studio London, before taking on roles including: Julius Caesar & Coriolanus with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Richard III, alongside Ralph Fiennes & Vanessa Redgrave and Boy.
He is now working on a feature adaptation of Fake News.
Osman Baig said: "We are living in an unprecedented era in which scrutiny and discourse around the media are at equally unprecedented levels.
"I wrote this play because I needed to show the world that legitimate journalism truly matters - and that those who create it do so not for power or profit, but because they have a fundamental belief that no person should be denied a voice.
"Andy Warhol said in the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes. Now it feels like everyone is a journalist for 15 minutes. The amount of times I see people ‘correcting’ headlines on social media, or espousing niche angles of stories to try to justify some sense of wider ‘agenda’ is alarming to me. It speaks to a greater mistrust not just in the media, but in our own leaders. And after the past few years, who could blame people."
Fake News will take to the stage at Theatr Clwyd on November 25/26th at 7.45pm.