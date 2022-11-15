One man show comes to the region after selling out at Edinburgh Fringe

Osman Baig in Fake News Photo: Tristram Kenton

Journalist turned actor and playwright Osman Baig, wrote the one man show - Fake News - as his first play as a writer.

It tells of a budding journalist who lands a dream internship at the country's biggest online news organization. There, he stumbles on an earth-shattering story and decides to click publish. There's just one problem: it's completely untrue.

Osman Baig said Fake News is the story of our time.

He began his career as a journalist and TV producer, with staff roles at CNN, Sky News and Al Jazeera, as well as BBC News and Bloomberg – covering every major world news story.

But he then retrained as an actor at Drama Studio London, before taking on roles including: Julius Caesar & Coriolanus with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Richard III, alongside Ralph Fiennes & Vanessa Redgrave and Boy.

He is now working on a feature adaptation of Fake News.

Osman Baig said: "We are living in an unprecedented era in which scrutiny and discourse around the media are at equally unprecedented levels.

"I wrote this play because I needed to show the world that legitimate journalism truly matters - and that those who create it do so not for power or profit, but because they have a fundamental belief that no person should be denied a voice.

"Andy Warhol said in the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes. Now it feels like everyone is a journalist for 15 minutes. The amount of times I see people ‘correcting’ headlines on social media, or espousing niche angles of stories to try to justify some sense of wider ‘agenda’ is alarming to me. It speaks to a greater mistrust not just in the media, but in our own leaders. And after the past few years, who could blame people."