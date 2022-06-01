Memorial concert at Gregynog features musicians of all ages

Oliver Simpson

The Lady Davies Memorial Concert will be held at Gregynog Hall, Tregynon, near Newtown, Powys, on 12 June. It has been organized by the Gregynog Young Musician Competition.

Lady Davies, who died in October 2020, was president of the competition and had a great influence on Montgomeryshire’s music making.

“The outstandingly gifted Meifod harpist and competition patron, Professor Ieuan Jones, from the Royal College of Music will be spoiling us, playing with the style and panache that he is well known for,” said Edd Rayner, chairman of the young musician competition.

“Joining him in concert is the Llanfyllin operatic tenor, Robert Lewis, who has performed at Glyndebourne, and will be singing Puccini, Vaughan Williams, as well as the unmistakable “O Sole Mio”.”

He added: “The gifted musicians from Pontrobert School, will entertain us with their 2022 Urdd Eisteddfod repertoire and cellist Oliver Simpson, the extraordinarily talented 2021 winner of the Gregynog Young Musician Competition, will be rejoining us. Oliver has been busy since his big win, playing the Elgar Cello Concerto, performing with the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and in the Royal Albert Hall.”

Performances will be accompanied by John Moore, recent Director of Music at Shrewsbury School, in what will be an outstanding musical afternoon concert.